Indonesia Stock Market Due For Consolidation On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in seven straight sessions, climbing more than 285 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,770-point plateau although investors figure to lock in gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative with profit taking likely for many of the regions. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead. The JCI finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks. For the day, the index added 12.54 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 7,772.60 after trading between 7,739.89 and 7,795.09. Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga dipped 0.26 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.35 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia rose 0.38 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 0.44 percent, Bank Central Asia shed 0.70 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.40 percent, Bank Maybank Indonesia advanced 0.88 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison improved 0.82 percent, Indocement tumbled 1.92 percent, Semen Indonesia stumbled 2.43 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur slid 0.34 percent, Astra International soared 3.66 percent, Energi Mega Persada spiked 3.45 percent, Astra Agro Lestari sank 0.74 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 4.00 percent, Vale Indonesia rallied 3.16 percent, Timah jumped 1.87 percent, Bumi Resources dropped 0.72 percent and United Tractors and Jasa Marga were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to soft as the major averages opened lower on Monday and largely stayed that way, although the NASDAQ broke into the green late in the day.

The Dow stumbled 344.25 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 42,931.25, while the NASDAQ gained 50.45 points or 0.27 percent to close at 18,540.01 and the S&P 500 fell 10.69 points or 0.18 percent to end at 5,853.98.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came as profit taking brought the Dow down from a record closing high, while tech shares boosted the NASDAQ to a three-month closing high.

Overall trading activity was relatively subdued as traders looked ahead to the release of a slew of corporate earnings news from big-name companies later this week.

In economic news, the Conference Board said its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators fell by more than expected in the month of September.

Oil prices moved higher on Monday on possible disruptions in supplies due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $1.34 or 1.94 percent at $70.56 a barrel.