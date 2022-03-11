Indonesia Stock Market Has A Red Light For Friday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 110 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,925-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns and inflation worries. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asan bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial and cement stocks, while the resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 59.57 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 6,924.01 after trading between 6,837.73 and 6,924.01.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia advanced 0.87 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga jumped 1.95 percent, Bank Central Asia improved 0.96 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.66 percent, Indosat strengthened 1.42 percent, Indocement surged 6.47 percent, Semen Indonesia skyrocketed 8.17 percent, Indofood Suskes rallied 2.10 percent, United Tractors surrendered 1.70 percent, Astra International sank 0.79 percent, Energi Mega Persada retreated 2.01 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations gained 0.84 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 2.71 percent, Aneka Tambang tanked 3.02 percent, Vale Indonesia spiked 2.89 percent, Timah added 0.61 percent, Bumi Resources retreated 1.85 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 112.18 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 33,174.07, while the NASDAQ tumbled 125.58 points or 0.95 percent to close at 13,129.96 and the S&P 500 lost 18.36 points or 0.43 percent to end at 4,259.52.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected ongoing concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine as peace talks between the countries resulted in little progress on key issues.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a continued acceleration in the annual rate of U.S. consumer price growth in February, reaching its highest rate since January 1982. A separate report from the Labor Department showed a modest increase in initial jobless claims last week.

Crude oil prices retreated on Thursday following reports that Russia will fulfill its contractual obligations, helping to ease concerns about supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled at $106.02 a barrel, down $2.68 or 2.5 percent from the previous close.