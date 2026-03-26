Indonesia Stock Market Has Firm Lead For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions - separated by the weeklong break for Eid-ul-Fitr - and gained almost 280 points or 4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,300-point plateau and it's got a green light again for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing oil prices and some optimism for a ceasefire in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index soared 195.28 points or 2.75 percent to finish at the daily high of 7,302.12 after moving as low as 7,057.22.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga climbed 1.12 percent, while Bank Mandiri soared 5.07 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia jumped 1.99 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plummeted 7.97 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 1.85 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia strengthened 1.72 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison accelerated 2.33 percent, Indocement tumbled 2.27 percent, Semen Indonesia rallied 3.57 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur improved 0.84 percent, Astra International and United Tractors both skyrocketed 13.79 percent, Energi Mega Persada spiked 5.69 percent, Astra Agro Lestari expanded 2.08 percent, Aneka Tambang tanked 3.47 percent, Vale Indonesia vaulted 2.69 percent, Timah advanced 0.90 percent and Bumi Resources surged 9.71 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and spent the whole day in the green.

The Dow jumped 305.43 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 46,429.49, while the NASDAQ climbed 167.93 points or 0.77 percent to end at 21.929.83 and the S&P 500 gained 35.53 points or 0.54 percent to close at 6,591.90.

The early strength on Wall Street came amid a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slumping by 1.7 percent after surging in the previous session.

Crude oil prices slumped Wednesday on reports of negotiations to end the war between the U.S. and Iran, easing transport concerns via the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $2.22 or 2.40 percent at $90.13 per barrel.

However, buying interest was partly offset by a report from Iran's state-linked media Fars News Agency claiming Iran will not accept the ceasefire offer from the U.S.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. import and export prices increased by much more than expected in February.