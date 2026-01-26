Indonesia Stock Market May End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slumping more than 80 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 8,950-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with geopolitical concerns likely to limit any upside. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday as gains from the resource and cement stocks mitigated weakness from the broader market.

For the day, the index lost 41.17 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 8,951.01 after trading between 8,837.83 and 9,039.67.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga fell 0.27 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.20 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.39 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rose 0.22 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia climbed 1.05 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison sank 0.83 percent, Indocement added 0.36 percent, Semen Indonesia spiked 3.02 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur and Timah both vaulted 1.11 percent, United Tractors lost 0.64 percent, Astra International improved 0.74 percent, Energi Mega Persada rallied 2.96 percent, Astra Agro Lestari advanced 0.99 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 1.66 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 3.83 percent, Bumi Resources surged 3.45 percent and Bank Central Asia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower on Friday but quickly turned mixed and finished the session that way.

The Dow dropped 285.30 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 49,098.30, while the NASDAQ added 65.22 points or 0.28 percent to close at 23,501.24 and the S&P 500 perked 2.26 points or 0.03 percent to end at 6,915.61.

For the week, the Dow shed 0.5 percent, the S&P fell 0.4 percent and the NASDAQ eased 0.1 percent.

The mixed performance came as traders kept an eye on the latest geopolitical developments, with easing concerns about tensions over Greenland being replaced by renewed worries about a confrontation between the U.S. and Iran.

After President Donald Trump ruled out the use of force to acquire Greenland and backed off tariff threats against Europe, he has now apparently shifted his attention back to Iran and has an "armada" heading toward the Middle East.

Crude oil prices soared on Friday as fresh war threats in the Middle East raised supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $1.75 or 2.95 percent at $61.11 per barrel.