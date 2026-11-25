(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 100 points or 1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,240-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on concerns over AI and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial, infrastructure and agricultural sectors, while the minerals were soft.

For the day, the index gained 25.74 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 5,241.59 after trading between 5,198.64 and 5,314.74.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday, although the Dow quickly bounced up into positive territory and stayed that way for most of the remainder of the session. The S&P and NASDAQ, however, remained mired in the red.

The Dow climbed 423.39 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 50,018.70, while the NASDAQ slumped 356.02 points or 1.48 percent to close at 23,733.54 and the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points or 0.50 percent to end at 7,201.09.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street was fueled by the technology shares on the NASDAQ amid renewed concerns about spending on AI infrastructure and prospects of tighter regulations.

Investors were also troubled by comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, who said that inflation remained unacceptably high near 3.50 percent and that monetary policy must help return it to the 2.00 percent goal.

Williams said he would not rule out raising rates at back-to-back Fed meetings, if needed. After raising the rates to the 3.75 to 4.00 percent range in September, the U.S. Federal Reserve held on the rates at the same level in October.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as ongoing threats to energy shipments across the Strait of Hormuz renewed supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.59 or 1.98 percent at $81.76 per barrel.