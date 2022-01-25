Indonesia Stock Market May See Renewed Support

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 135 points or 2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,655-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the green on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting expected after recent heavy losses. The European markets were sharply lower and the U.S. bourses moved higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday as the financial shares and resource stocks were mostly in the red.

For the day, the index dropped 71.21 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 6,655.17 after trading between 6,645.41 and 6,712.26.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.43 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.05 percent, Bank Central Asia tumbled 1.89 percent, Bank Mandiri fell 0.34 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia retreated 1.20 percent, Indosat shed 0.42 percent, Indocement soared 3.25 percent, Semen Indonesia advanced 0.72 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded 1.16 percent, United Tractors slid 0.43 percent, Astra International slumped 1.34 percent, Energi Mega Persada surged 5.71 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations dropped 0.92 percent, Astra Agro Lestari lost 0.50 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 3.08 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 0.70 percent, Timah plunged 3.04 percent, Bumi Resources skyrocketed 8.96 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as a late rally erased the deep losses that otherwise permeated the session.

The Dow climbed 99.13 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 34,364.50, while the NASDAQ gained 86.21 points or 0.63 percent to close at 13,855.13 and the S&P 500 rose 12.19 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,410.13.

The stunning turnaround came as traders went bargain hunting following recent weakness on Wall Street, with some analysts describing the sell-off as overdone.

Concerns about tightening monetary policy continued to weigh on the markets early in the session ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is scheduled to begin a two-day meeting later today, with the latest monetary policy decision due Wednesday afternoon. While the Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in March.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply Monday amid rising fears the Federal Reserve might resort to aggressive monetary tightening. A firm dollar also weighed on oil prices on rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March dropped $1.83 or 2.2 percent at $83.31 a barrel.