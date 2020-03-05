Indonesia Stock Market Poised To Continue Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, surging almost 290 points or 5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,650-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the political landscape in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index soared 131.51 points or 2.38 percent to finish at 5,650.14 after trading between 5,516.81 and 5,651.85.

Among the actives, Bank Mandiri jumped 3.82 percent, while Bank Central Asia climbed 1.90 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia advanced 2.21 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 2.93 percent, Indosat accelerated 4.63 percent, Indocement skyrocketed 10.50 percent, Semen Indonesia gained 2.52 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.70 percent, Aneka Tambang soared 2.44 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 0.37 percent, Timah surged 5.00 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 1,173.45 points or 4.53 percent to end at 27,090.86, while the NASDAQ spiked 334.00 points or 3.85 percent to 9,018.09 and the S&P 500 surged 126.75 points or 4.22 percent to 3,130.12.

The rebound on Wall Street came after former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in the Super Tuesday contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas. Biden is seen as likely to be a much more pro-business president than the very liberal Sanders.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector growth expanded to a one-year high in February, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased by more than expected in February.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.40 or 0.9 percent at $46.78 a barrel.