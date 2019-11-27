Indonesia: Total Solar Distributed Generation to Solarize the New Airport of the Future Capital City

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) will provide solar-powered rooftops to APT Pranoto Airport, located in Samarinda, capital of East Kalimantan province. APT Pranoto will be the first Indonesian airport to be solarized, leading the way towards sustainability.

The 600 kilowatts-peak (kWp) system will have the capacity to generate 755 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity a year, covering around 20% of the airport's power needs, and enough to power 54 Indonesian 4-bedroom houses. Around 1,800 solar panels will allow an annual reduction of 821 tons of CO 2 emissions, equivalent to planting 12,315 trees per year.

APT Pranoto Airport is to become one of the major airports in Indonesia, following the Government's decision to move the capital city from Jakarta to Kutai, East Kalimantan, in 2024.

"Total Solar DG is proud to be able to support the government in their sustainability commitments and especially on this prestigious project to relocate the capital city. This project will drive down costs and carbon footprint in a safe and sustainable way," said Gavin Adda, CEO of Total Solar DG SEA. "This project is a new milestone in our commitment to developing renewable energies and we are looking forward to keep providing clean energy for Indonesian customers."

On Monday, 25 November 2019 in Jakarta, both Total Solar DG and APT Pranoto Airport have come to an agreement and signed the contract. During the signing ceremony, Dodi Cahyadi, Head of APT Pranoto Airport, expressed, "Following the direction from the government of Indonesia to start running green initiatives and sustainable acts, APT Pranoto Airport has decided to respond to this guidance. We are very proud to be able to lead the way towards this program and sincerely hope this project will add a positive contribution to the country and it may serve as exemplar for other airports."

APT Pranoto Airport will be one of the major infrastructures serving the new capital city, with distinctive emphasis on providing service. The installation of the solar panels is estimated to take place for a 6-month period.

About Total Solar Distributed Generation SEA

Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) Southeast Asia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total dedicated to the development of distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops and ground-mounted solar panels. Active since 2018, Total Solar DG SEA is one of the major international providers of fully integrated solar solutions for commercial and industrial customers in the region with a portfolio of over 500 MW of projects in development and operation. https://www.solar.total.com/en

About APT Pranoto Airport

APT Pranoto Airport is a new airport located in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. The commercial operations have started in May 2018, and will increase significantly from 2024, when the capital city is moved from Jakarta to Kutai, East Kalimantan.

About Total

Total is a major energy player that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

