Indonesian Air Treatment Systems Industry Analysis, 2019-2026 - Market Sizing, Market Share by Competitor, Drivers, Restraints, Distribution, Pricing Trends, New Products

A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Indonesia including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements.



This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.



For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:

Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers

Ion Generators/Ionizers

Ozone Generators

Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters

Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers

HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters

Active Carbon Systems

Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers

Others (any other technology)

The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Indonesia:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Total Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for Air Treatment Systems Market

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Filter Replacement Market

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Landscape

Quotes from Industry Participants

Sales by Key Areas

Technology Trends

Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)

Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)

New Products

New Technologies

Key Topics Covered



I. Country Profile

II. Executive Summary

III. Overview: Government Initiatives

IV. Market Drivers and Restraints

V. Market Drivers

a. Poor air quality

b. Illness caused by poor air quality

c. Growing health consciousness

VI. Market Restraints

a. Lack of awareness

b. Price sensitivity

VII. Market Trends

a. Competitive landscape

b. Technology by brand

c. Marketing, discounts and offers

d. Marketing, advertising

e. Marketing, advertising and claims

f. IoT

g. IoT products

h. New products

i. Product features

j. Warranty and after-sales

k. Certification

l. Consumer behavior

VIII. Pricing Trends

IX. Market Data

a. Revenue forecasts, total market, 2019 - 2026

b. Revenue forecasts, air treatment systems, 2019 - 2026

c. Market share by revenues, air treatment systems 2019

d. Revenue Forecasts, replacement filters, 2019 - 2026

e. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2019

f. Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems 2019

g. End-user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019

h. Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019

i. Major cities, market share, by revenues for systems

Companies Mentioned



Amway

Blueair

Cuckoo

Daikin

Dyson Corporation

Hitachi Corporation

IQAir

Lux Asia-Pacific

Panasonic Corporation

QNET

Samsung

Sanken

Sharp Corporation

