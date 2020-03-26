|
26.03.2020 22:15:00
Indonesian Air Treatment Systems Industry Analysis, 2019-2026 - Market Sizing, Market Share by Competitor, Drivers, Restraints, Distribution, Pricing Trends, New Products
DUBLIN, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Air Treatment Systems Market: Indonesia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the Air Treatment Systems (Air Purifiers) Market in Indonesia including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, distribution, pricing trends, new products and market forecasts to 2026. This report covers air treatment systems and filter replacements.
This market study includes air purifiers for residential and commercial use and filter replacement. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.
For the purposes of this research, air treatment systems (also known as air purifiers) are portable systems and are defined as the following:
- Ultraviolet (UV) Air Purifiers
- Ion Generators/Ionizers
- Ozone Generators
- Electrostatic Air Purifiers, Charged Media Filters
- Hybrid/Combined Air Purifiers
- HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) Filters
- Active Carbon Systems
- Photo Catalytic Oxidation Air Purifiers
- Others (any other technology)
The report captures the following information about the air treatment systems market in Indonesia:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Total Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for Air Treatment Systems Market
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecast (2019 - 2026) for the Filter Replacement Market
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Market Landscape
- Quotes from Industry Participants
- Sales by Key Areas
- Technology Trends
- Trends by End-User (Residential vs. Commercial)
- Distribution Market Share (E-commerce, Retail, Dealers/Distributors, Direct)
- New Products
- New Technologies
Key Topics Covered
I. Country Profile
II. Executive Summary
III. Overview: Government Initiatives
IV. Market Drivers and Restraints
V. Market Drivers
a. Poor air quality
b. Illness caused by poor air quality
c. Growing health consciousness
VI. Market Restraints
a. Lack of awareness
b. Price sensitivity
VII. Market Trends
a. Competitive landscape
b. Technology by brand
c. Marketing, discounts and offers
d. Marketing, advertising
e. Marketing, advertising and claims
f. IoT
g. IoT products
h. New products
i. Product features
j. Warranty and after-sales
k. Certification
l. Consumer behavior
VIII. Pricing Trends
IX. Market Data
a. Revenue forecasts, total market, 2019 - 2026
b. Revenue forecasts, air treatment systems, 2019 - 2026
c. Market share by revenues, air treatment systems 2019
d. Revenue Forecasts, replacement filters, 2019 - 2026
e. Pricing trends, by revenues for systems, 2019
f. Distribution Trends, by revenues for systems 2019
g. End-user application, by revenues, by systems, 2019
h. Coverage area, market share, by revenues for systems, 2019
i. Major cities, market share, by revenues for systems
Companies Mentioned
- Amway
- Blueair
- Cuckoo
- Daikin
- Dyson Corporation
- Hitachi Corporation
- IQAir
- Lux Asia-Pacific
- Panasonic Corporation
- QNET
- Samsung
- Sanken
- Sharp Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vlyly
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indonesian-air-treatment-systems-industry-analysis-2019-2026---market-sizing-market-share-by-competitor-drivers-restraints-distribution-pricing-trends-new-products-301030537.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerCorona-Krise sorgt für Schwankungen: ATX und DAX schließen mit Zuwächsen -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt und das deutsche Börsenbarometer konnten am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Plus drehen. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich ebenfalls stärker. Für die asiatischen Indizes ging es jedoch abwärts.