Indonesia's Government Supports Level of Income of Non-Civil Servant Educators and Educational Personnel at the Religious Affairs Ministry

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Religious Affairs (dubbed "Kemenag") together with the Committee for the COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Communication Team (KPCPEN) and the Ministry of Finance launched a wage subsidy program for non-civil servant educators and educational personnel ("BSU PTK Non-PNS") for PTK Non-PNS under the Kemenag's domain. Previously, a similar program had been distributed to PTK Non-PNS under the Ministry of Education and Culture. This program is part of government support for PTK Non-PNS level of income in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was conveyed by Dr. Muhammad Zain, S.Ag., M.Ag, Director for Madrasah Educators and Educational Personnel of the Directorate General of Islamic Education at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, in an interactive dialogue event titled "Wage Subsidy for Non-Civil Servant Educators and Educational Personnel teaching Religious Education school subject" at the KPCPEN Media Center on Thursday (19/11/2020).

"As many as 84% of the teachers in the Kemenag domain are working on short-term contracts ("honorer"). Meanwhile, teachers with civil servant status amounts to only 126,000 people. So, the BSU PTK Non-PNS program is very beneficial for educators and education personnel within the Ministry of Religious Affairs domain. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Madrasah teachers. Moreover, many Madrasah are operating under non-profit foundations. There are even some religious education teachers that are only paid Rp300,000 per month," explained Dr. Muhammad Zain, S.Ag., M.Ag, Director for Madrasah educators and educational personnel of the Directorate General of Islamic Education at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

BSU PTK Non-PNS recipients in the Religious Affairs ministry domain will refer to Religious Affairs ministry data at the Educators and Educational Personnel Services Information System (SIMPATIKA). Requirements to receive BSU PTK Non-PNS include: an NIK (National identification number); a bank account (Facilities to open a bank account for those who do not have one will be provided in order to receive BSU PTK Non-PNS fund); does not receive BSU Tenaga Kerja (Manpower ministry's workers wage subsidy program) and are not recipients of Kartu Prakerja (Pre-employment card program); and earn less than Rp5 million with non-civil servant status.

BSU Non-PNS PTK recipients in the Religious Affairs ministry domain consist of Raudhatul Athfal/Madrasah teachers, Islamic Religion Education teachers in public schools, Catholic Religion Education teachers, Buddhist Religion Education teachers and Confucian Religion Education teachers. The value of aid received by each recipient is a lump sum of Rp1.8 million, while the total number of recipients is 637,048 people across Indonesia, with a total budget of more than Rp1.15 trillion.

No Deductions for Aid Amount

According to Dr. Muhammad Zain, S.Ag., M.Ag., data validation of aid recipients is carried out rigorously. "So, the validation process is not one-dimensional because we also involve the BPJS (Social security provider). We've conducted an internal review through the Kemenag's Inspectorate General. The data validation process is carried out on multiple levels. This way, we are able to prevent duplicate data or channelling aid to the wrong people. On the bureaucratic side, we have collaborated with regional offices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs to monitor schools in their working areas. All data validation processes must be tiered. Hopefully the implementation will run smoothly and that things of concern will not happen."

In addition, he ensured that there will be no reduction in aid value when it reaches each beneficiary. "We hope that each beneficiary will receive Rp 1.8 million in full, and not be deducted by income tax. You see, the program is a government aid program. On the other hand, the government also carries out strict supervision over the process of the aid distribution. In fact, the KPK (Corruption Eradication Commission) also supervises the process."

"To fellow teachers and honorer education personnel, let's continue to be optimistic. We must continue to carry out our duties professionally because our role determines the future of the nation. Even though we are experiencing hardships, education must continue as the pulse of the nation's civilization. We must always adhere to health protocols by implementing 3M (Wear masks, hand washing, and maintaining a safe distance). Hopefully the BSU PTK Non-PNS in the Religious Affairs ministry domain will be useful to increase the resiliency of our teachers too," says Muhammad Zain.

About KPCPEN

Based on the consideration that the handling of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) and the national economy recovery must be aligned in one integrated and inseparable strategic policy, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 82 of 2020 on the Covid-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee (KPCPEN) signed on July 20 2020.

The KPCPEN priorities respectively are INDONESIA SEHAT (Priority for people to be safe from Covid-19 and reforming health services), INDONESIA BEKERJA (Priority for empowerment and acceleration of employment), INDONESIA TUMBUH (Priority for national economy recovery and transformation).

