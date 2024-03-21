

KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 21 March 2024 at 12:00 noon

Indoor Group has sold its real estate in Tallinn and will close operations in Estonia

KH Group Plc’s subsidiary Indoor Group has sold its real estate located in Tallinn and will cease operations in Estonia by the end of March. The sale price is EUR 4.0 million was paid in cash at closing. Indoor Group will concentrate on its domestic market in Finland in the future.

The sale of real estate will have an estimated EUR 3.7 million positive impact on Indoor Group’s EBIT during the first quarter.

The sale will strengthen Indoor Group’s liquidity and balance sheet.

Lauri Veijalainen

CEO

CEO Lauri Veijalainen, +358 46 876 1648

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.