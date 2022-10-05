Indorama Ventures selects Atos to drive digital excellence across Americas

Atos cloud solutions and managed services enable leading manufacturer to address the evolving demands of Industry 4.0

IRVING, Texas and SÃO PAULO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos today announces it has been selected by Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global sustainable chemical company, to implement the company's first, cohesive digital operations that will bring together its Integrated Oxides and Derivatives (IOD) verticals across North and South America into a hybrid cloud environment.

Atos' solutions will enable a faster time-to-market for the company through automated and optimized cloud orchestrations, increasing developer productivity and reducing operational costs. Atos will work with IVL's IOD segment to create a roadmap that defines the operating model it needs to address the evolving demands of Industry 4.0.

Growing its footprint, IVL recently acquired Brazil-based Oxiteno in a deal worth approximately $1.3 billion. The new digital operations implemented by Atos will include a special emphasis on incorporating the acquired company's 11 manufacturing plants and more than 2,000 employees into IVL's digital landscape across Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico and the U.S.

Atos' cloud migrations and managed services will help IVL's IOD segment maximize efficiencies, while developing innovative digital strategies to meet the needs of new and existing customers. The agility of the new digital infrastructure will link corporate functions with manufacturing operations to leverage best practices, incorporate checks and balances, create service reliability, as well as implement change control while ensuring continuous up-time to meet the increasing demands.

"We aim to exceed our customers' expectations through unparalleled innovation. Through quality digital operations, Atos will underpin our success in achieving these ambitions for our people and processes. Their industry leadership combined with a turn-key, global service footprint has brought us into a new era of digital enterprise," said Carol Ottaway, Vice President of Supply Chain, Logistics and IT, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited.

"We look forward to helping Indorama Ventures trailblaze into the future of modern manufacturing with an agile, secure infrastructure. Their customer relationships and operational models provide a proven foundation for further digital excellence. Together, we'll identify the pathways of innovation to build on the priorities and values that surround customer-centric manufacturing," said Beth Torres, Global Client Executive Partner for Manufacturing, Atos.

In addition, Atos' cybersecurity services will thwart and mitigate risks for IVL at all levels of their business to proactively remain vigilant. Atos' tools and managed services for the company include vulnerability and identity management, antimalware management, web application and database firewalls and privileged access management. Reinforcing this delivery, Atos brings the most advanced and comprehensive managed security services to customers, as it's ranked Number 1 worldwide in Managed Security Services by revenue in Gartner® Market Share report.

IVL is one of the world's leading petrochemicals producers with a global manufacturing footprint across Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia-Pacific. The company's portfolio comprises combined PET, integrated oxides and derivatives, and fibers, as well as it serves major automotive and fast-moving consumer goods sectors. IVL has approximately 26,000 employees worldwide and a consolidated revenue of $14.6 billion USD in 2021. The Company is listed in the Dow Jones Emerging Markets and World Sustainability Indices (DJSI). IVL is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand with more than 140 manufacturing sites in 35 countries.

Atos is a proven leader in transforming smart factories across chemical, aerospace, automotive, consumer packaged goods, and discrete manufacturing industries. Atos keeps world-class alliances to add expertise and efficiency to the creation and management of complex manufacturing solutions. In 2021, Atos was named a Leader in Digital Manufacturing Services by global analyst firm NelsonHall for the second year running. To learn more, visit www.atos.net/manufacturing.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indorama-ventures-selects-atos-to-drive-digital-excellence-across-americas-301641251.html

SOURCE Atos