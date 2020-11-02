Indosat Ooredoo Partners with Huawei to Build Asia Pacific's First SRv6-Based 5G-Ready Transport Network

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure the fulfilment of both Consumers and Enterprises future demands in the digital era, Indosat Ooredoo has announced its continued partnership with Huawei Indonesia as one of its strategic partners to build a state-of-the-art, programmable, 5G-ready transport network powered by Segment routing IPv6 (SRv6). Huawei will deploy the network in the key areas of Jabodetabek, Surabaya and the rest of East Java & Bali, which will be the first commercial deployment of its kind in Asia Pacific. This enables a simple, scalable, agile and reliable network available on demand to Enterprises and Consumers alike.

Indosat Ooredoo is an Indonesia's leading mobile operator, serving a growing subscriber base who rely on connectivity. With growing demand for mobile data consumption and with the emergence of newer technologies like Cloud Computing and Network slicing, this paradigm shift from Indosat Ooredoo ensures on-demand network services for its customers. This new technology along with Indosat Ooredoo wide fiber optic network expansions will enable cloud computing faster data connectivity with which Indosat Ooredoo looks to serve digital communities in much automated way.

In preparing for these future ready services in Indonesia, Indosat Ooredoo has undergone various steps of digital and the transport network transformation is a key element of this journey. After an in-depth analysis of the existing network and long-term goals, Indosat Ooredoo choses to deploy SRv6 IP solution. Huawei Indonesia provides the SRv6 intelligent routing function which allows for deterministic paths and committed latency.

Medhat Elhusseiny, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Indosat Ooredoo commented, "As part of Indosat Ooredoo's digital transformation journey, addressing our consumers and enterprise customers' increasing demands for cloud computing, IoT services, on-demand and scalable network requirements, we are excited to partner with Huawei to build Next-Generation Programmable Network Infrastructure by delivering Asia Pasific's first SRv6-based 5G-ready transport network. With this we hope we can bring more value and enhance our customers experience for digital services especially for latency sensitive & real time applications"

Andy Ma, CEO of Huawei Indonesia Carrier Business remarks, "Huawei Indonesia has been supporting Indosat Ooredoo over many years, and is especially honor to be able to support Indosat Ooredoo to build 5G-oriented, intelligent SRv6-based IP transport network. Huawei has launched the industry's first committed SLA IP solution to provide premium transmission services for a wide variety of vertical industries in the 5G era. The solution has been widely deployed in multiple leading operators around the world. Huawei anticipates making IP transport networks even more intelligent through our continued cooperation with Indosat Ooredoo."

About Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo (IDX:ISAT), member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia's leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world. The Company reported 57.2 million mobile customers as of 1H 2020 and operates 52,776 4G BTS covers nearly 90% of population.

Website : www.indosatooredoo.com

Youtube : www.youtube.com/channel/UCxcHb7vNkSPnXYVp9E03JHQ

Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/IndosatOoredoo/

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks. Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2019. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Twitter : http://www.twitter.com/Ooredoo

Facebook : http://www.facebook.com/ooredoogroup

LinkedIn : http://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredoo

YouTube : www.youtube.com/ooredoogroup

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://www.facebook.com/huaweiforindonesia/

https://www.instagram.com/huaweiforindonesia/

SOURCE Indosat Ooredoo