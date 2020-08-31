Indosat Ooredoo Supports Indonesia Facing The Pandemic with Technology Innovation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We spent half of 2020 fighting COVID-19 pandemic; our social life suddenly stopped and every activity we previously considered normal, has now totally changed. The most common adaptational steps we take for every social & economic interaction is maximizing electronic device and internet service usage.

Indosat Ooredoo keeps providing several innovations to ensure ease and flow of economic activity, supported by effective, efficient, and flexible technology.

We Care

As a leading digital telecommunication company, Indosat Ooredoo keeps trying to provide leading edge innovations to put Indonesia back in motion. Our innovation starts internally as we conducting a Work from Home during the current pandemic and remain productive in accordance with the spirit of Digital Ways of Working which led to the need for tools that support remote work flow.

For our consumers, we provide end-to-end business solutions for Small Medium Business and Large Enterprise, to ensure they can work and do their activities well.

We Are One

Indosat Ooredoo has taken concrete steps to support the ease of education process in Indonesia, among other things, by deploying collaboration with government agencies, educational institutions and also providing affordable internet services for all of Indonesian students.

Indosat Ooredoo is committed to supports every step taken by the Government of Indonesia to implement the Distance Learning (PJJ) program. Since the beginning of the pandemic Indosat Ooredoo has provided several programs that are still ongoing today and is continuously developing other programs to support the PJJ program

CSR bandwidth upgrade activity to 20% for 56 universities accross Indonesia, opening access to intellectual property of more than 200 leading universities & carrying cooperation with Indonesia Private University Association, Indonesia Ministry of Religion, and Dirjen Dikti The Ministry of Education & Culture to provide mobile service and data service for education.

"We highly appreciate the concern and the effort Indosat Ooredoo has taken to help college students by providing affordable internet packages," said Direktur Jenderal Pendidikan Tinggi, Nizam.

Meanwhile on the school level, Indosat Ooredoo has supported Bantuan Data Internet Agar Seru Belajar Daring (Biar Rajin) to provide free internet data packages to 15.609 elementary & junior high school students in Mojokerto.

"In this pandemic, We aim to ensure the security and comfort of all our students in Mojokerto. Our solution is to give free data packages for their online learning activity," said Mayor of Mojokerto, Ika Puspitasari.

To complement, Indosat Ooredoo also provide Pro Freedom Apps to participate in Online Classes without worrying quotas with free access to Cisco Webex, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. And through IMClass, students can take advantage of the 30GB smart package for online learning and access to southeast Asia's most popular online learning platforms, RuangGuru, Quipper, Sekolahmu.com and Rumah Belajar. Moreover, IMClass also gives access to more than 300 official e-learning platforms and websites of universities in Indonesia.

"Indosat Ooredoo has decided to make the contribution in developing our nation through education in which we are implementing through our support to Distance Learning (PJJ) program. We are committed to support the government to strengthen the ecosystem of online learning," said Director & Chief Operating Officer Indosat Ooredoo, Vikram Sinha.

We Will Supports You

We always support Indonesia to keep moving forward from all aspects, especially in the economic sector. As an enabler for information & communication technology, Indosat Ooredoo has launched several innovative & reliable products for a variety of industrial sectors with Hybrid Cloud.

We facilitate Small-and-Medium Enterprises with various digital-based innovations. In the end, every product, service, cooperation & CSRs are dedicated to ensure the continuity of life, especially in the education & economic sector in Indonesia with iKAnvas.

We understand that being able to run business anywhere is the right solution for all SMEs in Indonesia amid today's current situation. Thus, Indosat Ooredoo also presents IMPreneur with its large data quota up to 320GB and can be shared up to 20 people in your teammates.

We are Here to Help You

All innovations we do are for the convenience of our customers while at home. We will help maximally, by providing unlimited quota for Video Conference and access to Ms Office 365 license for free. So, customers can easily stay connected.

Indosat Ooredoo collaborates with Transvision in providing bundling packages with home routers that are accessible in all networks.

We Will Come Out This Stronger

Entering the New Habit period, Indosat Ooredoo took the role of enabler support to became a vital part especially in the information and communication technology sector.

One of the implementations is the accelerating technology usage such as Big Data & Smart City, which could provide tracking & monitoring service for COVID-19 positive patients/PDP/ODP/OTP. Those steps are done to ensure public health, and in the end, to fully resurrect Indonesian economy.

Creating new values together, onwards.

Having proof that Indosat Ooredoo gives the best service & growing/adapting with valued customers is a key to success. In fact, we can face the pandemic crisis with full strength & determination to not give up. Our hopes are, after this difficult time has passed, we become much stronger. This is why for us, the words Creating Value Together is not an empty slogan, but a path to grow stronger together.

About Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo (IDX:ISAT), member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia's leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world. The Company reported 57.2 million mobile customers as of 1H 2020 and operates 52,776 4G BTS covers nearly 90% of population.

