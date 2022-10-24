INDUS Holding Adjusts FY22 Earnings View; Backs Revenue Forecast

(RTTNews) - Indus Holding AG (INHG), a German holding company, on Monday adjusted its fiscal 2022 earnings view due to certain non-cash impairments related to its portfolio company S.M.A. Metalltechnik GmbH & Co. KG or SMA. Further, the company maintained its full-year revenue forecast.

Indus Holding said it now projects an adjustment of between 46 million euros and 61 million euros in the full-year EBIT outlook of 100 million euros to 115 million euros.

SMA, a series supplier to the automotive industry, has been conducting intensive negotiations with its major customers, but did not succeed in achieving the necessary adjustments to the existing supply contracts. The management of SMA is applying for the initiation of self-administration proceedings with the aim of restructuring. This will result in non-cash expenses of around 61 million euros for INDUS.

With respect to the latest EBIT forecast, this means a non-cash reduction of around 61 million euros, partly offset by a cash improvement due to the elimination of the losses of SMA projected for November and December 2022 in the amount of around 7 million euros.

The revenue forecast for the 2022 financial year of 1.90 billion euros to 2.00 billion euros remains unchanged.

The company plans to publish third-quarter results on November 10.