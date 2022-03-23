Indus Holding FY EBIT Climbs

(RTTNews) - Indus Holding AG (INHG) reported that its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for fiscal year 2021 climbed to 115.4 million euros from 25.1 million euros in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 1.78 euros compared to a loss per share of 1.10 euros last year.

Annual sales grew 11.7% to around 1.74 billion euros from the previous year. Organically, the Group of small and medium-sized enterprises grew by 7.6%, with the newly acquired hidden champions JST, WIRUS and FLACO contributing 4.1%.

The company noted that the economic consequences of Russia's war on Ukraine not yet foreseeable.

The forecast for the financial year 2022 published in the 2021 Annual Report projects sales of 1.80 billion euros to 1.95 billion euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 115 million euros to 130 million euros.