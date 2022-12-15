Indus Holding Reorganizes Into 3 Core Segments; Says Set To Meet Medium-term Goals

(RTTNews) - Indus Holding AG (INHG), a German holding company, Thursday announced its plans to reposition itself with three core segments, namely Infrastructure, Materials and Engineering, as of January 1, 2023.

The company, which actively supports its current 47 portfolio companies, said its portfolio companies with good prospects will remain part of the new core segments.

Meanwhile, loss-makers from the former Automotive Technology segment will be sold. The newly established segment management will focus the portfolio companies on growth topics and drive the profit and value oriented development of the segments.

With the strategic changes, INDUS said it has its sights firmly set on the medium-term goals until 2025, expecting sales clearly in excess of 2 billion euros and an EBIT margin of over 10%.

The company also said its management will be repositioned and a segment management will be established. Each member of the Board of Management will assume responsibility for one core segment. The central function of the CFO will be decoupled from the management of the segments.

Jörn Großmann will be responsible for the Infrastructure segment. In addition to his role as CEO, Johannes Schmidt will lead the Materials segment. The Engineering segment will be led by Axel Meyer.

INDUS said it used to be primarily a broad-based financial investor, but it will now operate as a value-based holding company with clear technology priorities in succession solutions for SMEs.

Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the INDUS Group's Board of Management, said, "2023 will be the year of a fresh start. We have adapted our 'PARKOUR perform' strategy to the prevailing conditions and thus paved the way for returning to the success of the years before 2020."