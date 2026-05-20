INDUS Aktie

INDUS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 620010 / ISIN: DE0006200108

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20.05.2026 02:41:01

INDUS runs a two-stock book — and just added more of the bigger one

INDUS Capital Partners reported a buy of 126,500 NASDAQ:HTHT shares in its May 13, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $6.45 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a May 13, 2026, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, INDUS Capital Partners increased its position in H World Group Limited by 126,500 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $6.45 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The value of the H World Group Limited holding at quarter end grew by $8.16 million, reflecting both additional share purchases and share price movement.H World Group Limited is a leading hotel operator in China with a rapidly expanding international footprint. The company leverages a multi-brand strategy and asset-light franchise model to drive growth and operational scale. Its broad brand portfolio and focus on both business and leisure travelers provide a competitive advantage in the dynamic lodging industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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