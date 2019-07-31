Industrial Caulk and Seal Completes Initial Renovations of i-Health Facility

HARTFORD, Conn., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ICS Inc. completed initial floor renovations at the i-Health facility in Enfield CT during the first part of July as an integral part of the C.E. Floyd fit out team. The initial floor renovations included the removal of over 26,000 linear feet of line stripping throughout the warehouse facility. The existing line stripping was a hangover from previous tenants, and the removal of the line stripping was a small part of the plan in place for i-Health's renovations prior to warehouse occupancy.

"Line stripping removal of this nature is pretty technical and called for true solutions," states Chip Marshall, Executive Vice President, Industrial Caulk and Seal Inc., "It was critical to both the owner and the general contractor that the removal didn't significantly alter the overall appearance or functionality of the floor."

Industrial Caulk and Seal used a variety of different methods in the line stripping removal including no VOC stripping compounds as well as mechanical hand grinders. As the tenant fit out for i-Health continues, Industrial Caulk and Seal will complete a final comprehensive clean and seal throughout the entire facility in mid-late August.

Available warehouse space throughout the mid-Atlantic and North-east continues to change from one tenant to another. Industrial Caulk and Seal is one of the most widely respected contractors in that area to perform the complicated renovations associated with new tenant occupancy and is the contractor of choice in creating a low impact solution to the problems associated with this type of build out.

About Industrial Caulk & Seal: ICS is a nationally recognized commercial contractor serving the Mid-Atlantic and North East. Founded in 2001, ICS has worked aggressively to set the industry standard in commercial concrete polishing, commercial caulking and semi-rigid joint fillers, commercial flooring and coatings, and comprehensive floor repair and restoration. Please visit http://www.industrialcaulkandseal.com for additional information.

SOURCE Industrial Caulk and Seal Inc.