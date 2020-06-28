Industrial Caulk and Seal Safety Department Releases COVID 19 EPR Plan

BALTIMORE, Md., June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As critical and non-critical construction sites continue to open throughout the Mid Atlantic and Northeast, Industrial Caulk and Seal has created a COVID 19 Exposure, Prevention and Response plan to keep employees and job sites safe in the current pandemic.

"Employee and job site safety have always been a critical part of the ICS philosophy," states Tim Stouffer, Safety Manager, Industrial Caulk and Seal, "COVID 19 has introduced a whole new threat to the health and welfare of our employees and subcontractors, and that threat needed to be addressed."

In creating the COVID EPR plan, the ICS safety team relied on both CDC guidelines and the help of sample plans which have appeared throughout the construction industry. The new ICS COVID EPR plan has become a critical part of the overall ICS safety manual, and outlines benchmark processes for dealing with COVID exposure and prevention. In light of the written plan, the ICS safety team has also introduced dozens of new procedures to the Industrial Caulk and Seal team.

The written ICS COVID EPR plan is the written culmination of new procedures and processes that Industrial Caulk and Seal adopted at the very beginning of the pandemic, and these procedures and processes have kept the ICS team safe and coronavirus-free despite an extreme workload throughout the Eastern US over the last 120 days.

About Industrial Caulk & Seal: ICS is a nationally recognized commercial contractor serving the Mid-Atlantic and North East. Founded in 2001, ICS has worked aggressively to set the industry standard in commercial concrete polishing, commercial caulking and semi-rigid joint fillers, commercial flooring and coatings, and comprehensive floor repair and restoration.



