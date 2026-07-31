SEC Aktie

SEC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.08.2026 00:20:01

Industrial Giant Sees Insider Selling, According to Latest SEC Filing

Kevin H. Rhodes, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), sold 7,669 shares of common stock on July 22, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($171.20); post-transaction value based on July 22, 2026, market close ($170.76).3M Company is a global conglomerate with $25.2 billion in TTM revenue and an $88.1 billion market capitalization, employing approximately 60,500 people worldwide. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its extensive portfolio of proprietary technologies, particularly in adhesives, abrasives, and advanced materials, which enable it to serve diverse end markets with differentiated solutions. 3M's diversified business model and geographic reach position it as a significant player in the industrials sector with exposure to multiple growth drivers across safety, transportation, healthcare, and consumer segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SEC S.p.A.

mehr Nachrichten