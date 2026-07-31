SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
01.08.2026 00:20:01
Industrial Giant Sees Insider Selling, According to Latest SEC Filing
Kevin H. Rhodes, EVP, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), sold 7,669 shares of common stock on July 22, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($171.20); post-transaction value based on July 22, 2026, market close ($170.76).3M Company is a global conglomerate with $25.2 billion in TTM revenue and an $88.1 billion market capitalization, employing approximately 60,500 people worldwide. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its extensive portfolio of proprietary technologies, particularly in adhesives, abrasives, and advanced materials, which enable it to serve diverse end markets with differentiated solutions. 3M's diversified business model and geographic reach position it as a significant player in the industrials sector with exposure to multiple growth drivers across safety, transportation, healthcare, and consumer segments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!