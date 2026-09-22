Industrial Logistics Properties CFO Tiffany Sy Resigns; Names Anthony Paula As Successor

(RTTNews) - Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), a real estate investment trust, on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Tiffany Sy is resigning from the position effective September 30.

The company also appointed Anthony Paula as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective October 1.

The company said Sy's resignation was not related to any dispute with The RMR Group.

Paula joined The RMR Group in 2011 and became Vice President of Group and has more than 15 years of commercial real estate experience.

Paula will also resign as Vice President of Diversified Healthcare Trust in connection with his appointment at the company.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust closed trading 1.30% higher at $7.81 on the Nasdaq. After hours, the stock further traded 1.92% higher at $7.96.