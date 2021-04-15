Industrial Pump Rental Market to grow by USD 1.51 Billion |Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts |17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The industrial pump rental market is expected to grow by USD 1.51 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industrial pump rental market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The industrial pump rental market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Industrial Pump Rental Market Participants:

Ashtead Group Plc

Ashtead Group Plc offers an extensive, modern, and well-maintained pump rental fleet varying in total head pressure that includes both centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. offers customers a wide variety of rental alternatives in mining, municipal, dewatering, and industrial applications with their tailored pump solutions.

Holland Pump Co.

Holland Pump Co. offers dewatering pumps available for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis with services such as consulting, estimating, dewatering plans, permit facilitation, and 24/7 services including delivery, set up, service, troubleshooting, repairs, and pickup.

Industrial Pump Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The industrial pump rental market is segmented as below:

End-user

Industrial



Water Utility



Construction



Type



Centrifugal Pumps



Positive Displacement Pumps



Other Pumps

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The industrial pump rental market is driven by the increasing benefits of pump rental services. In addition, the slowdown in manufacturing output is expected to trigger the industrial pump rental market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

