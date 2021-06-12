Industrial synchronous belt drives market|$ 518.13 million growth expected during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial synchronous belt drives market is expected to grow by USD 518.13 million during 2021-2025, according to the new report from Technavio. The report projects the market to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Synchronous Belt Drives Market Analysis Report by End-user (Material handling, Industrial machinery, Agriculture, Mining and mineral, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/industrial-synchronous-belt-drives-market-industry-analysis

The industrial synchronous belt drives market is driven by the large volume demand from the aftermarket. In addition, the increase in demand for custom-made industrial synchronous belt drives is anticipated to boost the growth of the Industrial Synchronous Belt Drives Market.

Industrial synchronous belt drives have the ability to transmit high torque without slipping. Factors such as inadequate tension, mishandling of the belt, and the inappropriate use of drives or the improper selection of synchronous belt drives can diminish the lifecycle of these belts. To reduce the problems associated with the commissioning of belts, the plant operators must undertake periodic maintenance operations on a timely basis. Also, it is essential for end-users to frequently replace synchronous belt drives during operations. The periodic maintenance activities of installed drives are a major source of revenue. These factors will drive the growth of the global industrial synchronous belt drives market during the forecast period.

Major Five Industrial Synchronous Belt Drives Companies:

AB SKF

AB SKF offers fabricated belts from a wide range of materials.

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers synchronous belts such as HT500, HT250, HTD, and other synchronous belts.

B&B Manufacturing Inc.

B&B Manufacturing Inc. offers belts such as V belt sleeves, timing belts, poly V belts, and other belts.

Continental AG

Continental AG offers drive belts such as V belts, poly V belts, synchronous belts, flat belts, and other drive belts.

Gates Industrial Corp. Plc

Gates Industrial Corp. Plc offer belts such as poly chain synchronous belts, rubber synchronous belts, carbon drive belts, and other belts.

Industrial Synchronous Belt Drives Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Material handling - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial machinery - size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture - size and forecast 2020-2025

Mining and mineral - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Synchronous Belt Drives Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

