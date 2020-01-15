Industry Veteran to Lead Vanguard Title Through Next Phase of Growth

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Speaking on behalf of the ownership group of Vanguard Title, Michael Strat today announced that it has named Chris Kass as its new president. In additional to that role, Kass, formerly of Liberty Title Agency, will also assume the responsibilities of Sales Manager. John Apostol, who has led Vanguard Title's Auburn Hills operations since 2014, remains as co-owner and General Counsel.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Chris Kass's caliber and experience step up to lead Vanguard Title," said Strat. "We are at a critical moment and we need renewed leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Chris knows our marketplace better than anyone, and has a proven track record of execution. She is a strong communicator who is customer focused with deep leadership capabilities. Furthermore, Chris has shown an ability to work across functional groups, innovate new products, and most importantly, raise the talents of her teams."

Kass said "I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to lead Vanguard Title. I've respected them as a competitor for many years. They have a great team here already, and I'm eager to bring my skills and experiences to this well-known organization. I'm convinced we're going to do big things here."

Vanguard Title has 3+ decades of experience in real estate, title insurance, mortgage documentation, and closing techniques. We have successfully produced over 500,000 pieces of title work and conducted over 100,000 escrow closings. Our expertise and attention to detail have earned our company an exceptional reputation. We are committed to satisfying our clients and keeping all parties informed. Vanguard Title will close any transaction at your convenience!

