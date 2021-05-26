INEO Announces Investor Webinar for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SURREY, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (the "INEO" or "Company"), an innovative provider of location-based digital advertising, analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, will release its Third Quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The Company will hold a webinar to discuss its results Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1:00pm EST (10:00 am PST). The call will be hosted by: Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer; Greg Watkin, Chairman and President, and Pardeep S. Sangha, Head of Investor Relations.

Webinar Details:

Date: May 28, 2021



Time: 1:00pm EST (10:00 am PST)



Dial-in: 778-907-2071 (Vancouver local)

647-374-4685 (Toronto local)



Confirmation #: 989 4128 9116

To register for the webinar, please visit the following URL:

https://www.ineosolutionsinc.com/news-and-events/category/Events

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides retailers, advertisers and brands with The INEO Welcoming Network, a patented in-store and online location-based advertising network that enhances the customer experience, monetizes the entrances of retail stores and protects against retail theft. The INEO Welcoming Network is a revolutionary cloud-based digital advertising and data analytics system, which sends customized advertising to digital screens integrated with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO".

For more information please visit: www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

