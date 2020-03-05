|
05.03.2020 03:00:00
INEOS Styrolution dispatches 20,000 face masks to Foshan and Ningbo in support of CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) relief efforts
SINGAPORE, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 2 March 2020, 10,000 single-use face masks were dispatched to Sanshui Center of Disease Control in Foshan, as well as to the Ningbo Petrochemical Economic and Technological Development Zone in Ningbo respectively.
The outbreak of Coronavirus had led to a global supply shortage of protective medical equipment such as surgical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles. As China is at the centre of the epidemic, it is in urgent need of these supplies as it battles to control this outbreak.
"Our production plants have been operating in China for many years and have built strong ties with the local authorities where our operations are based", says Steve Harrington, President Global Styrene Monomer and Asia-Pacific. "In these trying times, we are heartened that our regional networks could be deployed effectively to support the local communities in need."
About INEOS Styrolution
INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets, and at the same time, help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2019, sales were at 5 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.
