INEOS Styrolution equips Golden Dragon's premium range of glassware collection

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announces today that its NAS® 30 material has been selected for Golden Dragon's new premium glassware collection. Sparkling clarity, flowability, ease of processing, scratch and alcohol resistance are some of the key properties of NAS 30, an SMMA (styrene-methyl-methacrylate) grade.

Golden Dragon, the registered trademark of PT Andesen Jaya Plastik, manufactures quality food grade melamine houseware widely used in culinary establishments throughout Indonesia. For their latest series of premium glassware collection including dessert cups, wine goblets, cocktail glasses and beer glasses, INEOS Styrolution's NAS 30 has become the material of choice.

NAS 30, a styrene acrylic copolymer, delivers sparkling clarity and possesses alcohol resistant properties. Due to its low density, NAS 30 also contributes to the lightness of the glassware.

NAS 30 is compliant with international food contact regulations, including the recently developed Chinese National GB standards, making it ideal for drinkware. In addition, NAS 30 has broad regulatory cover in other areas including W270 drinking water approval and meeting the USP XXIII specifications for Class VI plastics, making it suitable for even more demanding applications such as medical devices.

"At PT Andesen Jaya Plastik, innovation runs in our DNA and we are very proud to be the first company in Indonesia introducing glassware made from NAS 30," said Sukirman Sutrisno, CEO, PT Andesen Jaya Plastik. "The level of clarity we could achieve with this material is amazing and it is also nicely suiting our moulding processes."

"We had been working very closely with PT Andesen Jaya Plastik throughout the testing phase," comments Ravi Ponnuswamy, Asia Pacific Specialties Sales Director for Distribution. "We are very pleased to partner with such an innovative and recognisable brand in Indonesia to come up with the best solution and supporting them to stay at the top of the industry."

About Golden Dragon Houseware

Golden Dragon, the registered trademark of PT Andesen Jaya Plastik, had been manufacturing quality melamine tableware products in accordance with the Indonesian National Standard (SNI) since 2003. All our products are subjected to rigorous quality control tests before they are made available in the market. We are committed to delivering the best quality products to our customers through constant innovation. Golden Dragon Melamine products are widely used in culinary establishments throughout Indonesia. The company has three business divisions, namely Melamine, Plastic and Stainless Steel.

For further information, please visit http://goldendragonhouseware.com

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading, global styrenics supplier with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 85 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering the best possible solution, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including Automotive, Electronics, Household, Construction, Healthcare, Packaging and Toys/ Sports/ Leisure. In 2018, sales were at 5.4 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,500 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

For further information, please visit www.ineos-styrolution.com

