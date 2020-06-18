INEOS Styrolution funds more than 3,400 meals to help feed communities hard hit by COVID-19

Through the "International INEOS Community Fund", this initiative will help to provide food to hard-hit communities in Singapore

The meals are sourced from local food and beverage establishments and distributed by The Food Bank Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive the need for basic food and daily essentials among hard-hit communities in Singapore. To help the elderly and low-income communities, INEOS Styrolution has donated GBP10,000 to The Food Bank Singapore to provide more than 3,400 meals, for communities in need during this crisis. These meals are sponsored through the International INEOS Community Fund and will be distributed by The Food Bank Singapore to affected communities in the central parts of Singapore, including areas like Jalan Kukoh, Jalan Besar and North Bridge Road.

"Singapore has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has caused a 180 degree change in the way The Food Bank Singapore operates. We have seen a surge of people in need with a daily request of more than 12,000 cooked meals. With funding from INEOS, we will be able to continue our 'Feed the City - Takeaway' programme and provide more than 3,400 meals for the vulnerable including the elderly and children," says Ms Nichol Ng, Co-founder of The Food Bank Singapore.

The GBP1m INEOS Community Fund was established by INEOS Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe in March 2020 in tandem with the company's COVID-19 "Hands On" campaign, which set up new production lines to provide millions of bottles of free hand sanitiser per month to hospitals and frontline healthcare. The fund enables INEOS sites across the world to support the charitable organisations doing vital work in their local communities at this particularly difficult time.

"COVID-19 is creating tremendous hardship for many across the globe, impacting both lives and livelihoods. In Singapore, the plight of the vulnerable has been exacerbated and some segments of the population are going hungry," says Steve Harrington, President Global Styrene Monomer and Asia-Pacific. "Through the INEOS Community Fund, we hope to provide some relief to the communities who are struggling in this challenging time, while also providing some support to the local F&B businesses who are at risk of shuttering permanently."

About The Food Bank Singapore Ltd

Established in 2012, The Food Bank Singapore (www.foodbank.sg) is Singapore's first food bank and aims to be the prevailing centralised coordinating organisation for all food donations in Singapore. Driven by its mission to eradicate food insecurity of all forms in Singapore by 2025, the registered charity bridges potential donors and member beneficiaries by collecting and redistributing donated food. Its members are registered charity organisations or special organisations with a designated meal programme for low income and underprivileged individuals and families. Through a network of more than 360 such organisations of all sizes, the food bank serves more than 100,000 families and over 300,000 people with all kinds of food -- from fresh to cooked.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets, and at the same time, help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2019, sales were at 5 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

