INEOS Styrolution Receives "2020 Public Welfare Practice Award" at the 10th China Charity Festival

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, today announces that it has been awarded the "2020 Public Welfare Practice Award" at the 10th China Charity Festival held on 29thJanuary 2021, in Shanghai.

Co-organized by over 35 Chinese mainstream media outlets including China.com, ChinaDaily.com.cn and Huanqiu.com, the annual China Charity Festival has been an influential platform for advocating philanthropic spirit and behaviors. The awards' judging panel comprised leaders and experts from public welfare organizations, consulting firms, institutions and media.

INEOS Styrolution was recognised for its efforts to implement exemplary pandemic-specific responses in to support local communities during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts included the donation of 10,000 face masks to both Sanshui Center of Disease Control in Foshan, as well as to Ningbo Petrochemical Economic and Technological Development Zone in Ningbo respectively in March 2020; as well as dispatching 1,830 COVID-19 care packs to school children and teaching staff from Jinben Primary and Jinben Middle Schools, to help with the safe reopening of schools in the Foshan region in July 2020. In addition, INEOS Styrolution had been contributing to social welfare institutions in Shanghai, through its own annual "Walk/Run for Hope" charity event since 2017.

Rob Buntinx, President Asia Pacific at INEOS Styrolution, comments: "This award is a strong recognition to all our people who are passionate about fulfilling INEOS Styrolution's higher purpose and contributing to a more sustainable world. We all feel that we 'belong and matter' and are proud of our role in the communities where our employees live and work."

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets, and at the same time, help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2019, sales were at 5 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

For further information, please visit https://www.ineos-styrolution.com/

Follow us on Twitter (@styrolution).

CONTACT

Hui Boon Kwa

Senior Communications Manager, Asia Pacific



INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte Ltd.

111 Somerset Road

#14-16 to 21 TripleOne Somerset

Singapore 238164

Phone: +65 69338393

Email: huiboon.kwa@ineos.com

Internet: https://www.ineos-styrolution.com/

SOURCE INEOS Styrolution