INEOS Styrolution Receives Two Global Strategic Supplier 2020 Awards by Haier

INEOS Styrolution provides innovative styrenics solutions for Haier's range of refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines

Novodur® and Styrolution® PS made the difference

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, has been awarded two Global Strategic Supplier 2020 awards from Haier, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances headquartered in Qingdao, China.

The Global Strategic Supplier award was established to recognise suppliers who have performed a pivotal role in ensuring quality, support and on-time delivery across Haier's manufacturing facilities. INEOS Styrolution was one of more than one thousand suppliers assessed and is proud to be the recipient of two of the 80 awards presented this year.

The first award was presented for Novodur® grades which are supplied from Map Ta Phut, Thailand and used in Haier's range of refrigerators and washing machines. The second award was presented for our Styrolution® PS grades which are supplied from Ningbo, China and used across Haier's range of refrigerators and air conditioners.

In addition, INEOS Styrolution is also supporting Haier in its global growth by supplying a wide range of grades including Novodur®, Styrolution® PS, Styroflex® and Absolac® to Haier's manufacturing sites in China, Pakistan, Vietnam, India, Thailand, Russia and Mexico.

"These two awards are a recognition of our commitment to deliver value and support the continued growth and success of our customers across their markets," says Rob Buntinx, President Asia Pacific at INEOS Styrolution. "We are proud to work with Haier who are a recognised global brand leader and look forward to further enhancing this partnership in the future."

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets, and at the same time, help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2019, sales were at 5 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

For further information, please visit www.ineos-styrolution.com

Follow us on Twitter (@styrolution).

Contact

Hui Boon Kwa

Senior Communications Manager, Asia Pacific

INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte Ltd.

111 Somerset Road

#14-16 to 21 TripleOne Somerset

Singapore 238164

Phone: +65 69338393

Email: huiboon.kwa@ineos.com

Internet: www.ineos-styrolution.com

SOURCE INEOS Styrolution