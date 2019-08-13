INEOS Styrolution Receives Vendor Performance Award 2018 from Kang Yong Electric

Dedicated customer management team contributed to the success

INEOS Styrolution's Novodur® and Luran® grades used for multiple household applications

BANGKOK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announces today that the company was presented the Vendor Performance Award by Kang Yong Electric (KYE) at KYE's annual vendor conference held in Samutprakan, Thailand.

INEOS Styrolution was one of the six suppliers awarded with the Vendor Performance Award by KYE during this event, in recognition of our outstanding performance in terms of consistent product quality, costs and logistics.

KYE, an established manufacturer and distributor of household appliances based in Thailand manufactures and distributes home electrical appliances including refrigerators, electric fans, ventilating fans and water pumps under the Mitsubishi Electric trademark. INEOS Styrolution had been supplying various Novodur® and Luran® grades to KYE for more than ten years.

The Novodur ("acrylonitrile butadiene styrene") product line from INEOS Styrolution contains grades with a well-balanced mix of properties for injection molding, including good impact strength, dimensional stability and heat resistance. It is easy to process and gives a high aesthetic colorful surface appearance, thus making it an ideal polymer for a wide range of applications across various industries, including Automotive, Electronics, Household, Construction, Healthcare, Packaging and Toys/ Sports/ Leisure.

The Luran ("styrene acrylonitrile copolymers") product line from INEOS Styrolution provides outstanding surface quality, excellent transparency and food contact compliance, enabling the creation of products that are aesthetically pleasant, durable and safe for daily household use. Luran grades are currently used in various household applications such as water filters, mixers and blenders, cosmetics jars and coffee machine water containers.

Pattarawit Jansuparerg, Account Manager for KYE at INEOS Styrolution Thailand, remarks: "We are extremely honoured to receive this award by KYE for the first time as it recognises our resilience and team effort to provide value for our customers. We look forward to working closely with our customers, offering our best products to suit their application needs and collaborate to deliver customised solutions."

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading, global styrenics supplier with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 85 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering the best possible solution, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including Automotive, Electronics, Household, Construction, Healthcare, Packaging and Toys/ Sports/ Leisure. In 2018, sales were at 5.4 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,500 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

