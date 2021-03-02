INEOS Styrolution's Zylar 261 used in Samsung's new range of household appliances

Zylar ® 261: Co-developed with Samsung R&D for Samsung's new range of vacuum cleaners and washing machines

SINGAPORE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announces today that its Zylar 261, co-developed with Samsung, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and household manufacturers headquartered in Korea, will be used for Samsung's new range of vacuum cleaners and washing machines in Asia.

A result of another successful collaboration with Samsung's R&D, the new Zylar 261 is INEOS Styrolution's latest innovative MBS (methyl methacrylate butadiene styrene) grade to replace the typically used MABS (methylmethacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) in Samsung's new range of household appliances.

Zylar 261 is able to meet a wide range of demanding requirements, including mechanical properties, heat and chemical resistance. Featuring higher clarity and gloss surface quality and excellent ESCR performance against alcohol-based sanitisers and cleaning detergents, it is a material of choice for household applications.

The new Zylar 261 is also more than an alternative for MABS. With a five percent lower density advantage over MABS, lower energy consumption and an increase in productivity due to the material's excellent processability, it allows Samsung to realise more manufacturing advantages including part weight reduction.

Mr. Nocheol Park, Principal Engineer, Samsung Electronics, says, "The performance of the new Zylar 261 fits exactly our requirements and enables us to realise more manufacturing advantages. We also appreciate INEOS Styrolution Color Centre's ability to customise and deliver specific coloured grades to meet the design requirements for our premium household appliance range."

"We are excited to be able to partner Samsung once again to co-develop this new Zylar 261 grade," says Paulo Motta, Vice President, Specialties Business Management, Asia Pacific, INEOS Styrolution. "Our relationship proves very well that close cooperation allows for positive synergies and makes optimised solutions possible."

INEOS Styrolution's innovative range of Zylar products are characterised by water clear transparency, high flowability, good chemical resistance and customisable toughness and is suitable for use in applications across various industries including healthcare, household, toys/sports/leisure and packaging.

