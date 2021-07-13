Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB appoints Marie-Louise Alamaa as new CFO

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) today announced that Marie-Louise Alamaa has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective from August 16, 2021. She will be part of the Management team and report to the CEO.

Marie-Louise has extensive experience in finance. Her previous positions include Interim CFO at the listed pharmaceutical drug development company Egetis Therapeutics AB, CFO at Index Invest International AB, various senior finance positions at Crucell Sweden AB (previously SBL Vaccin AB) and Senior Consultant at the listed gaming company Stillfront Group AB.

She holds an MBA from the universities of Uppsala and Stockholm, Sweden, with a particular focus on accounting and auditing.

Marie-Louise will take over from Michael Owens, who is the interim CFO until she takes office.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Marie-Louise to IBT. She has a strong track record and a solid financial competence. Her comprehensive experience from all areas within the CFO function will add great value to IBT”, says Staffan Strömberg, CEO of IBT.

"I am of course very happy with the appointment. I strongly believe in IBT's drug candidates and I really look forward to working together with Staffan and his team”, says Marie-Louise.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in Phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414, for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis ("NEC”) and improvement of feeding tolerance in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active substance Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s class B-shares shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

PublicationThe information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:00 CET on July 13, 2021.

