|
22.03.2023 21:30:00
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics publishes Annual Report for 2022
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) publishes today the Annual Report for 2022.
The report is available on IBT´s website, ibtherapeutics.com under the section Ïnvestors & Media – Financial Reports”.
About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT”) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are since September 10, 2018, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IBT B).
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) ("IBT”) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.
IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by conducting sound stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk.
The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants, IBP-1118 to prevent ROP (retinopathy of prematurity), a growing and serious condition that often leads to blindness among prematurely born babies and IBP-1122 for the prevention of antibiotic resistant hospital acquired infections. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.
For additional information please contact
Staffan Strömberg, CEO
Maria Ekdahl, CFO
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB
Bryggargatan 10
111 21 Stockholm
Telefon: +46 76 219 37 38
info@ibtherapeutics.com
www.ibtherapeutics.com
Publication
The information was submitted for publication, by the contact persons set out above, at 21:30 CET on March 22, 2023.
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (B)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (B)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (B)
|4,08
|-3,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende klar im Minus -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX letztlich leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag deutlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Mittwoch tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte letztlich knapp in der Gewinnzone. An den US-Märkten schwankten die Kurse zur Wochenmitte kräftig, entschieden sich letztlich aber klar für die Verlustzone. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts.