INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

INFICON delivers record second quarter 2026 and raises full-year guidance



30-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate Contact

Dimitrij Lisak

Chief Financial Officer

+41 81 300 4980

imitrij.lisak@inficon.com 'Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR' Announcement of INFICON Holding AG Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, July 30, 2026 Second quarter sales of USD 198.1 million, 18.3% above prior year and up 9.5% over prior quarter. Strong growth in key end markets and all regions

Operating income margin of 21.3% in the second quarter, up 5.0 percentage points from the first quarter (16.3%), reflecting completed efficiency measures

Order intake reached its highest level by far, with a book-to-bill ratio well above 1

First half 2026 sales of USD 379.1 million, up 16.4% year-on-year, with operating income margin at 18.9%, up from 17.6% in the prior year.

INFICON raises full-year guidance to sales of USD 750-780 million (previously: USD 710-750 million) and an operating income margin of 19-20% (previously: 18-20%) INFICON (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) reports record second quarter 2026 sales of USD 198.1 million, an increase of 9.5% over the preceding first quarter and of 18.3% over the same period of last year (organic: 17.4%). Sales grew year-over-year in all regions and in all target markets except Security & Energy. Leading-edge logic, high-bandwidth memory, and data-center infrastructure are the primary demand drivers behind the current semiconductor ramp. The order intake reached an all-time high, with a book-to-bill ratio well above 1. Operationally, INFICON's reconfigured global manufacturing footprint proved resilient during recent supply-chain disruptions, while continued efficiency and cost discipline, supported by a strong top line, contributed to a substantial improvement in operating income over the first quarter. The gross profit rose 11.2% sequentially to USD 92.4 million, with the gross profit margin improving to 46.6% from 45.9% in the first quarter. Total operating expenses increased 7.1% year-on-year to USD 50.1 million (Selling, general, and administrative expenses of USD 36.5 million, Research and Development expenses of USD 13.6 million). Operating income increased 43.9% over the first quarter, up from USD 29.4 million to USD 42.3 million, increasing the operating income margin by 5.0 percentage points to 21.3% from 16.3%. The net result was USD 32.3 million, and earnings per share rose to USD 1.32 from USD 0.94 in the first quarter. Development in the target markets and world regions In its largest market, Semiconductor & Vacuum Coating, INFICON achieved sales of USD 107.3 million, an increase of 30.7% year-on-year and 12.9% over the preceding quarter, contributing 54.2% to Group sales and reflecting the broadening semiconductor upswing across all regions. Sales to the General Vacuum market were USD 46.8 million, or 23.6% of Group sales, up 10.6% year-on-year and reducing 2.9% sequentially after a strong first quarter. The Automotive, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning sales grew 8.6% year-on-year and 13.0% sequentially to USD 39.2 million, accounting for 19.8% of the Group sales. Security & Energy sales were USD 4.8 million, or 2.4% of Group sales, up 54.0% sequentially and 30.8% below the prior-year period. Sales increased across all regions year over year. Asia-Pacific grew to USD 55.9 million (28.2% of Group sales), up 32.5% year-on-year, led by strong semiconductor demand, while sales to China were USD 50.6 million (25.5%), up 5.6% year-on-year. Europe grew to USD 44.0 million (22.2%) and in the Americas to USD 46.3 million (23.4%), up 18.9% and 18.7% year-on-year respectively. Cash flow and Balance Sheet Cash generation remained strong, with an operating cash flow of USD 48.4 million in the second quarter, more than double the USD 18.7 million recorded in the same period of last year. The balance sheet continues to reflect a solid financial position. Working capital was USD 243.6 million, corresponding to an improvement to 30.7% of sales (30 June 2025: 34.2%), and inventory turns improved to 2.5 times (2.4 a year ago) on nearly unchanged inventories of USD 156.7 million. Days sales outstanding rose to 50 days from 48 days a year ago, reflecting strong invoicing activity late in the quarter while collections remained robust. Half-year In the first six months of 2026, INFICON achieved sales of USD 379.1 million, an increase of 16.4% over the first half of last year (13.7% organic, 2.7% currency effects). The gross profit for the period rose to USD 175.4 million, with a gross margin of 46.3% (first half of 2025: 46.2%). After R&D expenses of USD 28.9 million and SG&A expenses of USD 74.8 million, reflecting one-off costs and currency effects concentrated in the first quarter, INFICON reported operating income of USD 71.7 million for the period, up 25.4% year-on-year. This lifted the operating income margin to 18.9%, an improvement of 130 basis points over the 17.6% recorded a year ago. The net result for the first half rose 28.1% to USD 55.4 million, or 14.6% of sales, compared with USD 43.2 million or 13.3% of sales a year ago. Earnings per share amounted to USD 2.27 after USD 1.77 for the same period last year. Outlook Based on the strong half-year performance, the continued strong order intake, and the accelerating semiconductor cycle, INFICON raises its full-year 2026 guidance to sales of USD 750-780 million (previously USD 710-750 million) and an operating income margin of 19-20% (previously 18-20%). Web conference INFICON discusses its second quarter and half-year 2026 results in more detail today at 09:30 a.m. CEST in an English-language web conference. You can access the web conference via the following link: https://www.inficon.com/web-conference. The presentation is available from 07:00 a.m. in the investors’ area of the INFICON website www.inficon.com. Communication Calendar The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available online in the Investors’ section of the INFICON website www.inficon.com or directly at https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/. E-Mail Alerts To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for e-mail Alerts in the Investors’ section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/. About INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has best in class manufacturing facilities in Germany, Liechtenstein, the United States, Malaysia and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hongkong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com. This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us, contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

End of Inside Information