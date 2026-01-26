INFICON Aktie

INFICON für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A4176W / ISIN: CH1431598916

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.01.2026 07:00:21

INFICON: Preliminary Year-End 2025 Results; Communication Calendar 2026

INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
INFICON: Preliminary Year-End 2025 Results; Communication Calendar 2026

26-Jan-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate Contact
Matthias Tröndle
Chief Financial Officer
+423 388 3510
matthias.troendle@inficon.com

'Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR'

Announcement of INFICON Holding AG
Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, January 26, 2026 

INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) expects for the business year 2025 based on preliminary, not yet audited figures sales of around USD 673.7 million (prior year USD 671.0 million) and an operating income of around USD 112.3 million (prior year USD 136.0 million).

 

Publication of year-end results 2025 on Tuesday March 24, 2026

INFICON presents its detailed year-end 2025 results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. A media release will be sent out internationally at 07:00 a.m.  At the same time, the Annual Report 2025 and the Year-End 2025 Results Presentation will be available for download on www.inficon.com. In addition, an online analyst and media conference is scheduled for 09:30 a.m. Further details will be announced in due time.

 

Communication Calendar 2026

The Annual General Meeting 2026 will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The first quarter 2026 results will be published on Friday, April 24, 2026.

The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available online at https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/

 

E-Mail Alerts

To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for e-mail Alerts in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/

 

About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.  

 

This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: INFICON Holding AG
Hintergasse 15 B
7310 Bad Ragaz
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 300 49 80
Fax: +41 81 300 49 88
E-mail: matthias.troendle@inficon.com
Internet: www.inficon.com
ISIN: CH1431598916
Valor: 1102994
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2265542

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2265542  26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu INFICON HOLDING AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu INFICON HOLDING AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

INFICON HOLDING AG 135,00 -1,46% INFICON HOLDING AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX sollen verhalten in den Montag starten -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden mit Verlusten erwartet. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Montag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen