INFICON Aktie

INFICON für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A4176W / ISIN: CH1431598916

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.03.2026 17:40:13

INFICON to Publish its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026

INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
INFICON to Publish its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results on Tuesday, March 24, 2026

06.03.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Corporate Contact
Matthias Tröndle
Chief Financial Officer
+423 388 3510 
matthias.troendle@inficon.com
 

Announcement of INFICON Holding AG
Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, Bad Ragaz, March 6, 2026

  • 07:00 CET: Publication of Media Release, Annual Report 2025, Results Presentation, and Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
     
  • 09:30 CET: Web Conference via Microsoft Teams  

INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, on the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results. At the same time, the Annual Report 2025, the Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders including all the motions and proposals, as well as the presentation on the fourth quarter and full-year results will be available for download in the Investors’ section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.

Management will host an online conference via Microsoft Teams 09:30 CET on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, to discuss its fourth quarter results in more detail. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. Please join the conference using the following link www.inficon.com/web-conference.

Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and archived later in the investors’ section of the INFICON website.

Communication Calendar

The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available online in the Investors’ section of the INFICON website, https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/.

E-Mail Alerts

To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for news in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/.

About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing /Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.  

 

This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: INFICON Holding AG
Hintergasse 15 B
7310 Bad Ragaz
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 300 49 80
Fax: +41 81 300 49 88
E-mail: matthias.troendle@inficon.com
Internet: www.inficon.com
ISIN: CH1431598916
Valor: 1102994
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2287392

 
End of News EQS News Service

2287392  06.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu INFICON HOLDING AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu INFICON HOLDING AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

INFICON HOLDING AG 123,00 -3,91% INFICON HOLDING AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:32 KW 10: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13:04 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
06.03.26 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025
06.03.26 KW 10: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.03.26 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten am Freitag starke Abgaben das Bild. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen