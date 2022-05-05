Infineon Moves Austin Production Site to Renewable Power; Steps Toward 100 Percent Green Energy for U.S. Sites by the End of the Year

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), today announced that it has switched the operation of its Austin, Texas semiconductor factory, also known as "Fab25,” to 100 percent renewable power. This represents a major milestone in the company’s goal to use green power for all of its U.S. sites by the end of the 2022 calendar year. Infineon will use certified renewable power from Austin Energy that is sourced from local wind farms in Texas. Infineon was one of the first semiconductor companies to set a carbon neutrality goal for its global operations at the beginning of 2020. In 2021, the company turned its entire electricity consumption to green energy in Europe.

"We are very pleased to announce the next step of converting our largest North American fab to green energy as part of our global effort to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2030,” said Steve James, Vice President of Fab Operations, Infineon Americas. "By the end of this year, the entire power consumption of our U.S. production will originate from renewable energy. Infineon is strongly committed to climate protection by reducing its own footprint, and driving energy efficient technologies. As the market leader for power semiconductors, Infineon makes a significant contribution to energy efficiency across the entire energy chain.”

For over 40 years, Infineon has been working to better generate, transmit and use energy more efficiently. Through its comprehensive solution set, Infineon helps minimize energy losses, enable higher device and application performance, and use energy more responsibly. Today, the company contributes a 33-times ecological net benefit through its products, in other words 33 times more CO2 emissions can be saved through the use of Infineon solutions than were created during production.

Transitioning its global operations to 100 percent green energy is an important part of the global Infineon carbon-neutrality strategy.

Infineon’s Fab25 employs more than 1,000 people and plays a critical role in the global semiconductor supply chain, producing up to one billion semiconductor chips per year for major automotive, industrial, medical and communications companies throughout the world. These are produced using proprietary semiconductor technologies to create both high-speed NOR Flash memory products and custom microcontrollers. Next-generation products will continue to be developed using Infineon technologies at this facility well into the future.

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon are the key to a better future. With around 50,280 employees worldwide, Infineon generated revenue of about €11.1 billion in the 2021 fiscal year (ending 30 September).

