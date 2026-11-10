Infineon Q4 Profit Climbs; Sees Higher Margin, Revenues In FY27 - Update

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY, IFX.DE, 1IFX.MI), a German maker of semiconductor devices, on Tuesday reported higher net profit and revenues in its fourth quarter. Further, the firm issued first-quarter view, and positive outlook for fiscal 2027, driven by data centers, power infrastructure, and software-defined vehicles.

In the fourth quarter, profit increased 39 percent to 423 million euros from 305 million euros last year.

On a continuing operations basis, profit grew 44 percent from last year's 293 million euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations grew 45 percent to 0.32 euro from €0.22 euro in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 0.44 euro from last year's 0.37 euro.

Segment result totaled 797 million euros, up 19 percent year-over-year. Segment result margin improved to 19.1 percent from 18.0 percent a year ago.

The adjusted gross margin stood at 42.8 percent, compared with 43.0 percent in the prior year.

Revenue increased 13 percent to 4.172 billion euros from 3.704 billion euros last year.

Looking ahead for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, Infineon expects revenue of approximately 4.6 billion euros, nearly stable revenue compared with the previous quarter amid a significantly better-than-usual seasonality.

Segment Result Margin is expected to be approximately 23 percent.

For fiscal 2027, Infineon expects revenue to grow by more than 20 percent to approximately 20 billion euros, and a 5-percentage-point increase in profitability.

The adjusted gross margin is projected to be in the mid-to-high fourties percentage range, and Segment Result Margin in the mid twenties percentage range.

Further, the company intends to propose an increase in the dividend of 0.03 euro to 0.38 euro per share at the Annual General Meeting in February 2027.

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