Infineon Technologies Aktie

WKN: 936207 / ISIN: US45662N1037

Infineon Says US ITC Found Violation By Innoscience Of One Patent Related To GaN - Update

(RTTNews) - In the ongoing patent battle, Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Wednesday said the U.S. International Trade Commission or ITC ruled in its favor in one patent infringement case against Chinese rival InnoScience (Suzhou) Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (2577.HK) concerning gallium nitride or GaN technology. According to the German semiconductor maker, the Commission's final determination could lead to an import ban of Innoscience's allegedly infringing products into the U.S.

The ITC issued a preliminary ruling on December 2 in the Section 337 investigation initiated by Infineon on the unauthorized use of its patented GaN technologies by Innoscience. GaN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-performance and energy-efficient power systems.

The Commission's final determination is expected to be issued on April 2, 2026.

In its statement, Infineon noted that ITC confirmed that both patents asserted by Infineon in the proceedings before the ITC are legally valid.

Meanwhile, through Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Innoscience earlier in the day announced victory in its lawsuit with Infineon in the ITC ruling. According to Innoscience, the ITC ruled that the firm did not infringe on one of the patents at all. Further, InnoScience's workaround design, which is the design solution currently used in its products, did not infringe on the other patent at all.

Innoscience stated that the ruling by the ITC further clarifies the status of its relevant intellectual property and will clear the way for its future global development.

Infineon on the other hand noted that in a parallel dispute in Germany, the German patent office recently confirmed the validity of a patent of Infineon and upheld it in slightly amended form.

Infineon is asserting infringement of this patent in the Munich District Court. In August 2025, the Munich District Court I found infringement of another Infineon patent by Innoscience.

Infineon shares were gaining around 1.5% in German trading, at 36.31 euros.

InnoScience closed Wednesday's regular trading at HK$73.35, down 1.54%.

