|
03.05.2022 22:58:28
Infinera Corp. Q1 Loss Increases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Infinera Corp. (INFN) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at -$41.85 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$48.32 million, or -$0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$14.02 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $338.87 million from $330.91 million last year.
Infinera Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$41.85 Mln. vs. -$48.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.20 vs. -$0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $338.87 Mln vs. $330.91 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $330 - $370 Mln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Infinera CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.22
|Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.22
|Infinera (INFN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Infinera legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.02.22
|Infinera (INFN) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
15.02.22
|Ausblick: Infinera zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Infinera CorpShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Infinera CorpShs
|6,24
|11,48%