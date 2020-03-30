Infinitus offers 800,000 epidemic prevention supplies packages free to help create a safe workplace at its exclusive stores

GUANGZHOU, China, March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China has currently achieved initial success in preventing and controlling COVID-19, however, the overall situation remains serious. With the large-scale return to work and resumption of production now taking place across the country, workplace safety is now a top priority in every community.

Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. has always been concerned about the safety and health of its customers and distributors since the outbreak of the disease. By leveraging and organizing its wide range of resources, Infinitus has collected over 800,000 supplies packages consisting of disposable surgical masks, infrared thermometers and desk cards with words reminding every staff member and customer in the store of the importance of epidemic prevention. The company has provided each of its exclusive stores with the epidemic prevention supplies packages free of charge with the aim of helping creating a safe workplace as the stores resume operations.

With the intensified efforts of Infinitus's logistics and warehousing staff, the packages had been delivered in batches to the firm's stores across China within four days since March 19.

Earlier onMarch 13, the firm also released the Guidelines of Resumption of Operations and Return to Work for Exclusive Stores and Sales Distributors, to help ensure safety at the workplace and comply with local regulations on epidemic prevention and control.

Over half of Infinitus's stores in China have, to date, resumed operations, while nearly 40 percent are offering limited services, including pick-up upon appointment and express delivery.

Founded in 1992, Infinitus, a member of LKK Health Products Group, is a modern large-scale company that specializes in R&D, production, sales and services of Chinese herbal health products.

