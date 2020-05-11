Infinity Intermodal Announces New Salt Lake City-Chicago Expedited Refrigerated Intermodal Service

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Intermodal launched its new expedited temp-controlled intermodal service from Salt Lake City to Chicago (with return service from Chicago to Salt Lake City) in May 2020. The new service is three (3) days door-to-door and will allow Infinity Intermodal to provide refrigerated intermodal service throughout the greater Salt Lake City market including areas of southern Idaho such as Pocatello, Twin Falls, Heyburn, Burley, American Falls, Jerome and Idaho Falls.

Additionally, Paul Goss, a member of Infinity Intermodal's Board of Directors, assumed the role of President & CEO on January 1st, 2020, while Nate Lawson was promoted to Vice President of Freight Services and Operations. Paul Goss is a rail and transportation industry veteran with over 30 years of experience successfully managing rail, trucking, transportation and freight equipment assets and operating platforms. Nate Lawson has worked for Infinity Intermodal since its inception in various roles and capacities in finance, pricing, operations, and marketing, and brings a wealth of experience to his newly expanded role.

The announcement of the above management changes and the newly added Salt Lake City service also follows a name change earlier this year to Infinity Intermodal (from Infinity Transportation Logistics) to better reflect that the company's identity as an Asset-Based, Temp-Controlled, Full Truckload intermodal carrier.

The Salt Lake City-Chicago service is the second new intermodal lane that Infinity Intermodal has added in less than two years. In 2019, Infinity also added a new Washington State/Oregon–Minnesota intermodal service.

With the addition of the new Salt Lake City-Chicago intermodal service, Infinity Intermodal now offers expedited, temperature-controlled, full truckload, door-to-door domestic intermodal service from/to the following Northwest intermodal ramps: Seattle, Portland, Spokane and Salt Lake Cityto/from the following various Midwest and East Coast areas: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Infinity Intermodal's expedited refrigerated intermodal service departing from/returning to intermodal ramps in Seattle, Portland, Spokane and Salt Lake City six (6) days per week now provides Northwest shippers and receivers with dense service coverage in nearly all of Washington State, most of western and northern Oregon, and a large portion of southern Idaho, with consistent and fast door-to-door service from/to the above mentioned major Midwest and East Coast markets.

The new Salt Lake City intermodal service in 2020 along with the Minneapolis intermodal service in 2019 also follow Infinity Intermodal increasing the size of its refrigerated intermodal container fleet in 2019 adding 100 new state-of-of-the-art containers as well as adding staff and building out new space at Crown Center in Kansas City in 2019 to accommodate the growth in demand.

According to Infinity Intermodal President & CEO Paul Goss, the opening of the new Salt Lake City intermodal service now gives Infinity Intermodal coverage of most major shipping and receiving areas of Washington State, Oregon, and Idaho. "We are excited to offer shippers and receivers expanded coverage across the greater Pacific Northwest with our expedited refrigerated intermodal service focusing on full truckload quantities of temp-controlled products," stated Goss.

Infinity Intermodal's door-to-door transit times (from/to Washington State, Oregon, Idaho and Utah) are typically 3 to 4 days to/from most Midwest markets and 6 to 7 days to/from most East Coast markets, making Infinity Intermodal as fast as long-haul trucks.

As mentioned above, Infinity Intermodal is asset-based and utilizes its state-of-the-art domestic 53-ft refrigerated intermodal containers to move full truckload volumes of frozen foods and fresh produce and other temp-controlled/perishable products eastbound from Washington State, Oregon, Idaho and Utah to the Midwest and the East Coast, while for return westbound return service back to Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Utah, Infinity Intermodal hauls full truckload quantities of various frozen, refrigerated and dry products.

For more information, please contact Paul Goss of Infinity Intermodal at 541-701-9013 or 239600@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Infinity Intermodal