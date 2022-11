Infinity Updates On Study Of Eganelisib Combination In Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) provided an update from its MARIO-3 study of eganelisib in combination with atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel in front-line metastatic triple negative breast cancer or TNBC patients.

The company stated that the addition of eganelisib to standard of care therapy showed benefit in the one-year progression free survival rate in MARIO-3 regardless of PD-L1 status.

The company announced 52% increase in one-year progression free survival rate in ITT patient population compared to IMpassion130 benchmark.

According to the company, the data reinforced the positive two-year landmark overall survival data from MARIO-275 in 2L urothelial cancer, also regardless of PD-L1 status, and the encouraging PFS observed in checkpoint inhibitor refractory squamous cell cancer of the head and neck in MARIO-1 study, which all support the potential of eganelisib to improve long term outcomes for patients.

