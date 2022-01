Inflation at 7%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' recently published consumer price index (CPI) report showed that inflation rose 7% from 2020, its highest jump since 1982. The dollar is losing purchasing power at a concerning rate, and that means spending and investing decisions are taking on added importance. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that can help you thrive through inflation. Read on to see why they think Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are top buys right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading