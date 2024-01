Inflation Continues to Cool Off -- Here's What Sectors Could Be the Biggest Winners in 2024

Inflation data has been a mixed bag lately, but the longer-term trend is clearly downward. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses the latest inflation data and expectations investors need to know. Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe joins to weigh in on what sectors could be the top performers.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 12, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 14, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel