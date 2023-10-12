Inflation Data Contributing To Lackluster Performance On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Thursday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after closing higher for four consecutive sessions.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is up 16.54 points or 0.1 percent at 13,676.22, the S&P 500 is down 6.67 points or 0.2 percent at 4,370.28 and the Dow is down 118.83 points or 0.4 percent at 33,686.04.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. consumer prices rose by slightly more than expected in the month of September.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in September after increasing by 0.6 percent in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in September, matching the increase seen in August as well as economist estimates.

The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 3.7 percent, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth slowed to 4.1 percent in September from 4.3 percent in August.

The data has contributed to a rebound by treasury yields, which are regaining ground following a two-day pullback but remain well off their recent sixteen years.

While trades are subsequently expressing some renewed concerns about interest rates, most economists do not expect the data to convince the Federal Reserve to resume raising interest rates next month.

"As it pertains to Fed policy, today's CPI data doesn't provide additional impetus for the Fed to act at the upcoming November 1 meeting," said Charlie Ripley, Senior Investment Strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

He added, "Overall, consumer price data continues to be on track to moving towards the Fed's stated two-percent target, but it's likely we will continue to see some bumps along the way like the small upside surprise today."

The Labor Department also released a separate report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged in the week ended October 7th.

The report said initial jobless claims came in at 209,000, unchanged compared to the previous week's revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 210,000 from the 207,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Sector News

Despite the lackluster performance by the broader markets, housing stocks have moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 3.1 percent.

Significant weakness is also visible among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Airline stocks have also come under pressure despite upbeat earnings from Delta (DAL), with the NYSE Arca Airline Index falling by 2.0 percent.

Tobacco, gold and commercial real estate stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while semiconductor stocks have shown a strong move to the upside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure over the course of the session after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 5.6 basis points at 4.651 percent.