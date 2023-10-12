Inflation Data May Contribute To Choppy Trading On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Thursday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction after trending higher over the past few sessions.

The futures had been pointing to a higher open for the markets but gave back ground following the release of a Labor Department report showing consumer prices rose by slightly more than expected in the month of September.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in September after increasing by 0.6 percent in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in September, matching the increase seen in August as well as economist estimates.

The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 3.7 percent, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth slowed to 4.1 percent in September from 4.3 percent in August.

While the bigger than expected monthly increase may generate some negative sentiment, the slowdown in the annual rate of core price growth may help temper any renewed interest rate concerns.

Treasury yields, which have been a key driver of trading in recent sessions, bounced off their early lows following the report but have moved back to the downside since then.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday but managed to end the day mostly higher. With the upward move, the major averages all closed higher for the fourth consecutive session.

The major averages moved to the upside going into the close, ending the session near their best levels of the day. The Nasdaq advanced 96.83 points or 0.7 percent to 13,659.68, the S&P 500 climbed 18.71 points or 0.4 percent to 4,376.95 and the Dow rose 65.57 points or 0.2 percent to 33,804.87.

The higher close on Wall Street came amid a continued decline by treasury yields, with yields pulling back further off their highest levels in over sixteen years.

Treasuries have recently benefited from their appeal as a safe haven amid the deadly conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a Labor Department report showing producer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of September.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in September after advancing by 0.7 percent in August. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.4 percent.

The producer price growth was partly due to a continued surge in energy prices, which spiked by 3.3 percent in September after skyrocketing by 10.3 percent in August.

The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 2.2 percent in September from a revised 2.0 percent in August.

Economists had expected the pace of price growth to come in unchanged compared to the 1.6 percent originally reported for the previous month.

"Officials are committed to reigning in inflation, but we expect prices to slow enough over the coming quarters to keep additional rate hikes off the table," said Matthew Martin, U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

The Federal Reserve also released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, reiterating that a majority of participants expect one more interest rate hike will likely be appropriate.

The projections provided following the meeting forecast one more rate hike before the end of the year, although the minutes noted some officials judged it likely that no further increases would be warranted.

"All participants agreed that the Committee was in a position to proceed carefully and that policy decisions at every meeting would continue to be based on the totality of incoming information and its implications for the economic outlook as well as the balance of risks," the Fed said.

At the same time, the minutes said all participants agreed that policy should remain restrictive for some time until the Fed is confident that inflation is moving down sustainably toward its 2 percent objective.

Gold stocks turned in a strong performance on the day, resulting in a 2.3 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The strength among gold stocks came amid an increase by the price of the precious metal.

Interest rate-sensitive commercial real estate and housing stocks also saw considerable strength, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index and the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 1.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Pharmaceutical, computer hardware and utilities stocks also moved notably higher on the day, while networking stocks showed a significant move to the downside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.49 to $87.31 a barrel after plunging $2.48 to $83.49 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after climbing $12 to $1,887.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $5.10 to $1,892.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 149.42 yen versus the 149.17 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0575 compared to yesterday's $1.0620.

Asia

Asian stocks advanced for a sixth day running on Thursday, with sentiment helped by dovish Fed commentary and a move by China's sovereign wealth fund to buy shares of the country's largest banks.

The dollar held near a two-week low amid falling Treasury yields and on the back of less hawkish comments by some U.S. policymakers, including Boston Fed President Susan Collins and her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic.

Gold edged higher to hover near two-week highs, while oil prices fell for a third day on Saudi's pledge to stabilize the market and industry data showing a substantial increase in crude stockpiles.

The focus remained firmly on U.S. consumer price inflation data due out later in the day that may show a further easing in price pressures.

Chinese markets rose, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbing 0.9 percent to 3,107.90 after Central Huijin Investment, which is a subsidiary of China's sovereign wealth fund, purchased between 18 million and 37 million shares in four banks and said it "intends to continue to increase" its holdings in the next six months. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.9 percent to 18,238.21.

Japanese shares rallied, led by chip-related companies. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.8 percent to 32,494.66, extending gains for a third day running and marking its highest close since September 25.

The broader Topix Index settled 1.5 percent higher at 2,342.49. Tokyo Electron, Screen Holdings and Advantest jumped 3-4 percent after earnings results from Samsung Electronics showed early signs of recovery from a severe downturn. Renesas Electronics soared 5.2 percent.

Refiner Idemitsu Kosan surged 5.6 percent after it formed an alliance with Toyota Motor to develop and mass-produce all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles.

Japan core machinery orders fell for a second straight month in August, while the pace of growth in producer prices decelerated more than expected in September, separate reports showed earlier today.

Seoul stocks ended sharply higher, buoyed by gains the tech and aviation sectors. The Kospi gained 1.2 percent to finish at 2,479.82. Chipmaker SK Hynix topped the gainers list to close 4.2 percent higher at 124,200 won.

Australian markets finished marginally higher as healthcare stocks dropped, offsetting gains among financials and gold miners.

Biopharmaceutical firm CSL tumbled 6.3 percent, tracking slumps of global dialysis services providers after Novo Nordisk's Ozempic drug showed early signs of success in delaying the progression of kidney disease in diabetes patients.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 Index slipped 0.1 percent to 11,292.58 after Air New Zealand warned of lower earnings for the first half of fiscal 2024.

Europe

European stocks are trading at three-week highs on Thursday as dovish views from Federal Reserve officials helped ease concerns around inflation and interest rate hikes.

Sentiment was also boosted after data showed the U.K. economy recovered in August, driven by a service sector rebound.

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in August from July, when the economy contracted by a revised 0.6 percent, the Office for National Statistics reported, matching expectations.

On a yearly basis, monthly GDP advanced 0.5 percent, in line with estimate. This was faster than the 0.3 percent growth registered in July.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has rallied, reversing early losses after announcing a $2.9 billion impairment related to its acquisition of Vonage last year.

Swiss fragrance and flavor maker Givaudan has also moved to the upside despite reporting a decline in sales for the third quarter.

Restaurant Group shares have also soared in London. The company will go private after agreeing a bid from Apollo Global Management.

Publicis Groupe shares have also jumped in Paris. After reporting improved revenue for Q3, the public relations and adverting company now expects its organic growth to be in the range of 5.5 percent to 6 percent for full year 2023 against its previous expectation for 5 percent.

Germany's Siemens Energy has also risen after it has agreed to sell its Trench business to investment firm Triton as part of many strategic decisions to sharpen its focus on its core business.

On the other hand, shares of EasyJet have plummeted despite the budget airline posting record fourth-quarter profits.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Labor Department also released a separate report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged in the week ended October 7th.

The report said initial jobless claims came in at 209,000, unchanged compared to the previous week's revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 210,000 from the 207,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 206,250, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's revised average of 209,250.

At 11 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended October 6th. Crude oil inventories are expected to inch up by 0.5 million barrels after falling by 2.2 million barrels in the previous week.

The Treasury Department is also scheduled to announce the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds at 11 am ET.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is also scheduled to give welcoming remarks at the National Agricultural Conference at 1 pm ET.

At 4 pm ET, Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins is due to speak on the economy before the 22nd Annual Regional and Community Bankers Conference.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) are seeing significant pre-market strength after the airline reported third quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Solar panel maker First Solar (FSLR) is also likely to move to the upside after Barclays upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Meanwhile, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) may come under pressure after the drugstore chain reported weaker than expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings.

Medical device company ResMed (RMD) could also see initial weakness after RBC Capital Markets downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sector Perform from Outperform.