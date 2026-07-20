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20.07.2026 08:00:00

Inflation in June Was Lower Than Anticipated. Could That Support a New Crypto Bull Market?

According to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data published in mid-July, inflation in June fell 0.4% for the month and was 3.5% annualized, the largest monthly decline since April 2020. For Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holders down 49% from October 2025's all-time high, that readout was a breath of fresh air.One print isn't going to kick off a new crypto bull market on its own. But it's still a step forward in fulfilling some of the preconditions for one, so let's take a closer look at how this might affect the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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