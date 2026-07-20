SUPPORT Aktie
WKN DE: A41AE3 / ISIN: JP3322820006
|
20.07.2026 08:00:00
Inflation in June Was Lower Than Anticipated. Could That Support a New Crypto Bull Market?
According to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data published in mid-July, inflation in June fell 0.4% for the month and was 3.5% annualized, the largest monthly decline since April 2020. For Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holders down 49% from October 2025's all-time high, that readout was a breath of fresh air.One print isn't going to kick off a new crypto bull market on its own. But it's still a step forward in fulfilling some of the preconditions for one, so let's take a closer look at how this might affect the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
Analysen zu SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SUPPORT Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|382,00
|0,00%